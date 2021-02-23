Lineage to Present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021 and the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference on March 9, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $LCTX #AMD–Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Brian M. Culley, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors conference on March 1, 2021 at 11:40am Eastern Time / 8:40am Pacific Time. Mr. Culley will also be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Confer