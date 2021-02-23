Oncternal Therapeutics Reports Granting of an Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced that it has granted an inducement award to one new non-executive employee, Christy Stolzer, who joined the company as Associate Director, Drug Safety.

