Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today reported financial results for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline.
Related Articles
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports?Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing novel anti-infectives, including immunotherapies, today reported financial results for the three months ended June?30, 2019 and … […]
Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, toda… […]
Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Annual Meeting
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, toda… […]