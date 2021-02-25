Experimental drug boosts levels of “good” fats

February 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Experimental drug boosts levels of “good” fats

LA JOLLA—Salk and Scripps Research Institute scientists, along with collaborators at the pharmaceutical company Lundbeck, identified two genes that can regulate levels of healthy fats, called FAHFAs, in mice. The team found that the loss of the two genes led to higher-than-normal levels of the beneficial FAHFAs, while blocking the genes’ activity with an experimental drug also increased FAHFA levels.

The post Experimental drug boosts levels of “good” fats appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us

Experimental drug boosts levels of “good” fats

February 25, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Experimental drug boosts levels of “good” fats

LA JOLLA—Salk and Scripps Research Institute scientists, along with collaborators at the pharmaceutical company Lundbeck, identified two genes that can regulate levels of healthy fats, called FAHFAs, in mice. The team found that the loss of the two genes led to higher-than-normal levels of the beneficial FAHFAs, while blocking the genes’ activity with an experimental drug also increased FAHFA levels.

The post Experimental drug boosts levels of “good” fats appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Click to view original post

Advertise With Us