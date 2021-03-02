Aptose to Release Fourth Quarter and Year End December 31, 2020 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on March 23, 2021

SAN DIEGO and TORONTO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical stage company developing highly differentiated therapeutics that target the underlying mechanisms of cancer, will release its financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 after the close of the market.
