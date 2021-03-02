Sorrento Receives FDA Clearance to Start Clinical Trial of Anti-CD47 Antibody, Discovered from Fully Human G-MAB Library, for Treatment of Multiple Malignancies

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that the FDA has cleared Sorrento’s internally developed anti-CD47 monoclonal antibody, STI-6643, which was discovered from Sorrento’s G-MAB™ library, for an initial clinical trial. The initial clinical trial will be a basket trial entitled “A Phase 1B, Open-Label, Dose-Escalation Study of the Safety and Efficacy of STI-6643, an Anti-CD47 Human Monoclonal Antibody, in Patients with Selected Relapsed or Refractory Malignancies.”  

