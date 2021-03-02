Sorrento Receives US FDA Clearance to Proceed With Phase 1 Study for STI-2099 (Intranasal COVIDROPS) in Healthy Volunteers and Outpatient Treatment for Newly Diagnosed COVID-19 Positive Patients

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced today that it has received clearance from the FDA for its Investigational New Drug application (IND) for its Phase 1 study of the safety and pharmacokinetics of intranasal (IN) STI-2099 (COVIDROPS) in both healthy volunteers and patients with mild COVID-19.
