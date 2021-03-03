Canola/Rapeseed Pan-Genome Consortium Results Reveal Broad Genetic Diversity of the Crop

NESS ZIONA, Israel & SAN DIEGO & SASKATOON, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Plantbreeding–The International Canola Pangenome Consortium of key academic and commercial companies announces the successful completion of the rapeseed pangenome.
NESS ZIONA, Israel & SAN DIEGO & SASKATOON, Canada–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Plantbreeding–The International Canola Pangenome Consortium of key academic and commercial companies announces the successful completion of the rapeseed pangenome.
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes