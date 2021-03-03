Celltrio and Biosero Automated Solutions Accelerate Cell Culture and Harvesting Process 2-3 Fold

SAN DIEGO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AccelerateDrugDiscovery–Celltrio & Biosero automated solutions accelerate the cell culture and harvesting process 2-3 fold, transforming scientific research & drug discovery.
SAN DIEGO & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #AccelerateDrugDiscovery–Celltrio & Biosero automated solutions accelerate the cell culture and harvesting process 2-3 fold, transforming scientific research & drug discovery.
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes