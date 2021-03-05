Genentech gains clinical development exec by appointing Lilli Petruzzelli; Paul Sekhri caps eventful week, naming Sapna Srivastava CFO of eGenesis

Lilli Petruzzelli

? A spokesperson for Genentech tells Endpoints News that Lilli Petruzzelli has forged a new path this week as SVP, early clinical development at Genentech’s Research and Early Development organization (gRED). Petruzzelli just spent two years as Incyte’s group VP, early clinical development, and prior to Incyte, she was global head, translational clinical oncology at the Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research.

“Lilli Petruzzelli has a remarkable track record of partnering closely with discovery teams to advance innovative molecules from research into first-in-human studies and through proof-of-concept,” Genentech CMO Aviv Regev said in a statement.