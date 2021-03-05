Histogen to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that Histogen’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 will be released after the close of market on Thursday, March 11, 2021.