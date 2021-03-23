As companies quickly move toward more innovative methods of R&D to increase scientists’ efficiency, two software companies announced that they will join forces Monday in the latest string of cloud-based deals.

UK software provider Insightful Science will acquire Dotmatics, a cloud-based scientific R&D data management platform based in San Diego. The combination is intended to improve laboratory efficiency and facilitate quicker data access, analysis and exchange between scientists, the companies said.

Thomas Swalla

Financial terms were not announced in the press release Monday, but Bloomberg reports that the deal is valued at up to $690 million. The move