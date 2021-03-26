Another four pharmas make the fabled Nasdaq leap, with combined raise rapidly approaching $4.5B

Editor’s note: Interested in following biopharma’s fast-paced IPO market? You can bookmark our IPO Tracker here.

The IPO train is once again full-steam ahead with four new pricings announced after market close Thursday.

Design Therapeutics, Edgewise Therapeutics, Ikena Oncology and Universe Pharmaceuticals are all hitting Nasdaq on Friday. The former three each hauled in more than $100 million, with Design raising $240 million, Edgewise netting $176 million and Ikena pulling off a $125 million raise. Universe clocked in at $25 million.

With Friday’s pricings, the combined industry IPO raise now sits at almost $4.5 billion and is roughly on pace to eclipse 2020’s record sum of $16.5 billion, according to figures kept by Nasdaq.