Leonard Nimoy’s Family Team Up with the Museum of Science to Establish a “Live Long and Prosper” Vulcan Salute Monument

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #MuseumofScience–The Museum of Science, Boston, one of the world’s largest science centers and one of Boston’s most popular attractions, in collaboration with the family of Leonard Nimoy, legendary actor of the historic television series, Star Trek, today announced the development of a monument honoring the Boston native to be located at the Museum of Science. The 20-foot, illuminated, stainless steel monument, designed by artist David Phillips, will be shaped in the famous “Live Long a