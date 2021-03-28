Novartis walks away from 3rd Zolgensma plant just a year after leasing it as it pivots resources to next-gen pipeline

When Novartis leased a facility in Longmont, CO just a year ago from AstraZeneca, it had big plans to ramp up manufacturing for gene therapy Zolgensma. That was just on the heels of the AveXis data scandal, and now, with Zolgensma sales flagging, Novartis has decided to walk away.

Novartis will depart the Longmont site by June 9 at the latest, the company said in a statement, which will leave 400 employees across the facility without jobs.

Novartis’s gene therapy wing — previously known as AveXis — leased the facility from AstraZeneca in January 2020 to produce Zolgensma,…

