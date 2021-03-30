Intellia announced a new tool for gene editing. Academics said they rewrote history

Alexis Komor

David Liu, the Harvard biochemist, was sitting in a meeting last week when his phone started buzzing repeatedly.

Unbeknownst to him, minutes prior the CRISPR company Intellia had finished unveiling their approach to base editing at a Cold Spring Harbor Lab conference. First pioneered by Liu and his lab in 2016, the method allows you to change individual DNA bases without breaking the double helix, an advance that could prove critical for treating a long list of cancers and genetic diseases.

Intellia, though, didn’t cite or acknowledge any of Liu’s work, or any of dozens of papers produced by his students and outside researchers. Immediately after the session closed, former graduate students, postdocs and members of other labs started messaging Liu, asking if he had seen the apparent snub.

Liu responded publicly on Twitter four days later, calling out Intellia for failing to acknowledge…

