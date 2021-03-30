STAT+: FTC seeks to block Illumina from buying Grail, citing threats to competition

The Federal Trade Commission is once again trying to block Illumina, a dominant maker of genetic sequencing machines, from pursuing a big acquisition. And this time, the agency is targeting the planned $7.1 billion purchase of Grail, which is developing a long-sought blood test for detecting cancer early by using DNA sequencing.

Grail is one of several companies racing to develop these liquid biopsy tests, which analyze a sample of patient blood or other fluid through DNA sequencing. When the deal was announced last fall, Illumina pointed to two tests Grail is developing : one to detect cancer early in apparently healthy people, and another for potential cases of cancer in patients who have symptoms of the disease.

Continue to STAT+ to read the full story…

Click here to view original post