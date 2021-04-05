Having shipped its first benchtop gene editing devices, Inscripta draws another $150M from deep investor well

Inscripta is one big step closer to reaching its ambitious vision of vastly scaling and democratizing access to gene editing. And investors have thrown in $150 million more to join the ride.

Sri Kosaraju

The first batch of Onyx, its benchtop system for genome engineering, has been shipped to customers, the company said, enabling scientists to conduct automated high-throughput gene editing on a machine about the size of a microwave.

Rather than specifying one particular purpose, CEO Sri Kosaraju said the new Series E funds will support Inscripta for the long term. Fidelity and T. Rowe Price led the round, joined by D1 Capital Partners and Durable Capital Partners as well as existing investors Foresite Capital, Counterpoint Global and JS Capital.

An early player in the booming synthetic biology field, Inscripta’s grand rhetoric echoes peers like Ginkgo and Zymergen: “We do for genome editing what Illumina…

Click here to view original post