Biocept to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar to Discuss Its CSF Assay for the Diagnosis of Cancer Involving the Central Nervous System

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC) will host a webinar featuring leading neuro-oncologists to discuss the use of the Company’s proprietary cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay for diagnosing and managing tumors that have metastasized to the central nervous system (CNS), including the brain or spinal column. Biocept’s CSF assay provides enhanced sensitivity compared with CSF cytology, the current standard of care, and has the added advantage of identifying actionable molecular t

Click here to view original post