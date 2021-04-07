Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

