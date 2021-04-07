Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 7, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

July 17, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Participate in B. Riley Virtual Summer Series Panel on Antiviral Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announc… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

June 11, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the Raymond James Human Health Innovations Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announc… […]