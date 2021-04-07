Conrad Prebys was an extraordinary man and a passionate philanthropist. Today, his generosity extends beyond his life through the Conrad Prebys Foundation. This year, the Foundation provided $3 million to Robert Wechsler-Reya, Ph.D., and his team of researchers to advance a potential drug to treat medulloblastoma—the most common malignant brain tumor in children.
Conrad Prebys Foundation provides $3 million for pediatric brain cancer research
