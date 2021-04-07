UC San Diego Plans to Significantly Increase Campus Density in Fall 2021

After successfully preventing outbreaks of COVID-19 through its nationally recognized Return to Learn program, the University of California San Diego has announced plans to have a campus nearly fully occupied for fall 2021.

For the first time, scientists at the University of California San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography and School of Global Policy and Strategy, as well as the U.S. Geological Survey are using advanced satellite data to map the “pulse” of groundwater flow through the San Joaquin… Click here to view original post… […]