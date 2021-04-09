John Robinson recruits a small band of Array vets to kickstart discovery at Cogent; Syntimmune co-founder takes charge at Arch Oncology

John Robinson

Biotech is a small world — and all the more so in a tight-knit community like Boulder, CO.

A serendipitous reunion with Andrew Robbins, a former colleague at Array, was what sparked John Robinson’s jump to his new gig as CSO of Cogent Biosciences.

He had started following the company, a reincarnation of the troubled cell therapy biotech Unum Therapeutics, after it tapped Robbins as CEO. The two had worked on multiple projects together at Array — as Robinson shepherded to the clinic what eventually became Mektovi, Tukysa, Vitrakvi, Retevmo and Koselugo — but parted ways after Pfizer bought it for $11.4 billion. Robinson stayed on at the pharma giant, most recently getting elevated to VP of medicinal chemistry.

Robbins, who’s tasked with rebuilding Cogent with a new focus on precision medicines, was interested in setting up an in-house discovery unit that could keep…

