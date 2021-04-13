Neil Kumar’s BridgeBio finds 7 new academic partners to join the fight against genetic disease

Years after striking its first official collaborations with academic partners, Neil Kumar’s BridgeBio Pharma is now adding seven more to that list.

The biotech took the wraps off partnerships with the following academic institutions on Tuesday, stretching from the East Coast to the West Coast and as far north as Canada: Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, The Lundquist Institute, the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), GlycoNet and Brown University.

Michael Henderson

The list will be tacked onto BridgeBio’s existing slate of partners, which now totals 20. The majority of these seven are new, while some of them (like OHSU) have long-standing but informal ties to the company. The company’s first official academic collaborations came a few years ago, with Cinnciniati’s and Boston’s children’s hospitals, chief business officer Michael Henderson said.



