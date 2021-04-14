Autism Center at UC San Diego Receives $1.5 Million Gift

The UC San Diego Autism Center for Excellence has received a $1.5 million gift from Kristin Farmer, founder and chief executive officer of ACES, a company that provides services to children with autism and their families, to support the work of Karen Pierce, co-director of the Autism Center.
