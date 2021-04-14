Autism Center at UC San Diego Receives $1.5 Million Gift

The UC San Diego Autism Center for Excellence has received a $1.5 million gift from Kristin Farmer, founder and chief executive officer of ACES, a company that provides services to children with autism and their families, to support the work of Karen Pierce, co-director of the Autism Center.
Related Articles
UC San Diego Health Among First in Nation to Receive CHQI Telemedicine Accreditation
November 16, 2018 sandiegobiotech Industry News, News Comments Off on UC San Diego Health Among First in Nation to Receive CHQI Telemedicine Accreditation
ICU Survivors Commonly Experience Job Loss after Critical Illness, Study Confirms
November 12, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on ICU Survivors Commonly Experience Job Loss after Critical Illness, Study Confirms
UC San Diego’s Center for Energy Research Awarded over $5M for Energy Projects
October 8, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on UC San Diego’s Center for Energy Research Awarded over $5M for Energy Projects