Autism Center at UC San Diego Receives $1.5 Million Gift

April 14, 2021

The UC San Diego Autism Center for Excellence has received a $1.5 million gift from Kristin Farmer, founder and chief executive officer of ACES, a company that provides services to children with autism and their families, to support the work of Karen Pierce, co-director of the Autism Center.

