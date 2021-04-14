The right to vote is fundamental — a letter from biotechnology industry leaders

We oppose all attempts to introduce laws that reduce the rights of US citizens to vote or that restrict them from exercising that right. The right to vote is fundamental to democracy. States that have enacted, or are proposing to enact, legislation to restrict voting are undermining our democracy and posing a threat to our nation. As leaders of the life sciences industry, we stand for what we believe is right for our country, our enterprises, our employees and those who benefit from our work. We join the first groups of business leaders who have challenged these laws and will continue to make our collective voices heard on this matter.

In some cases, instigators of such laws may be sincere in believing they are “ensuring integrity of the voting process.” Such beliefs are based on the contention that the 2020 election was “fraudulent.” The US courts, the Department of Justice,…

Click here to view original post