Abzena picks North Carolina as the home for its 6th manufacturing site, plans to add 325 jobs in Sanford

While Boston and San Francisco are the unquestioned leading biotech hubs in the US, drugmakers — particularly contract manufacturers — are looking elsewhere for cheaper real estate and untapped potential. Now, a San Diego-based biologics maker looking to rapidly scale up is setting down roots in North Carolina.

CDMO Abzena will add 325 jobs in Sanford, NC, as part of a $200 million biologics plant that will eventually house around 24,000 square feet of bioreactor capacity, the company said.

The facility is coming as part of a multi-phase outlay that will add four modular suites in the initial phase, each of which will house two 2,000-liter bioreactors. A second phase will add another two suites with the 2,000-liter bioreactors, for a total of 12. The facility, Abzena said, will accommodate Phase III and commercial manufacturing, and will also be equipped to handle continuous manufacturing and perfusion…

