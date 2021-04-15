Avrobio is using ‘pods’ to create gene therapies, and it believes the approach could change the game altogether

Geoff MacKay

Where other companies have gone big, Avrobio is going small. Its manufacturing operation is no different.

Instead of trying to keep up with the validation of new facilities — and spending money and precious time in the process — the company has opted for a different approach: small, automated pods that can be installed in rented clean rooms anywhere. Though production output isn’t as high as other companies, Avrobio avoids brick-and-mortar and is able to stay flexible and nimble to respond to fluctuations.

“We believe it’s the only way to globalize,” said Geoff MacKay, Avro’s founder and CEO. “We had no appetite to build big facilities everywhere in the world.”

The company based in Cambridge, MA is focused on single-dose personalized gene therapy to cure Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis through the platform its dubbed plato. Unlike other gene therapies…

