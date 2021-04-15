Study Uses Precision Medicine to Speed Drug Testing for Pancreatic Cancer

Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health is among the few clinical trial sites in the U.S. for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s (PanCAN) newly created Precision Promise, the first large-scale precision medicine trial designed to transform outcomes for patients with pancreatic cancer.

