With a new method to synthesize DNA, San Diego’s Molecular Assemblies notches $24M Series A

A San Diego biotech is taking a closer look at the way synthetic DNA is engineered, aiming to potentially revamp the decades-old process and serve as a partner to companies without the resources to create the DNA themselves.

And now they have significant investor backing to do so. Molecular Assemblies closed an oversubscribed Series A on Thursday morning, locking down $24 million in the round to advance their synthetic biology platform.

The big idea here started more than 30 years ago, when Molecular Assemblies’ co-founder J. William Efcavitch helped commercialize the first method of synthesizing DNA through a chemical-based method at another company. Though it enabled growth in biopharma, the method utilized materials that caused waste issues and damaged the DNA even as it produced the nucleotides.

Not only is this process cumbersome and expensive, it’s still the primary way in which companies create DNA for therapeutic purposes, CEO Michael…

