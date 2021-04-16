SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #COVID19–Aegis Life, Inc. announced the first participants dosed in a Phase 1/2 trial with Entos DNA vaccine Covigenix VAX-001, inducing immunity to SARS-CoV-2
Aegis Life Announces Start of Phase 1/2 Trial of the Entos COVID-19 DNA Vaccine, Covigenix VAX-001, with First Participants Dosed
