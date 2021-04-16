Novavax CFO Greg Covino makes a quick exit as leadership carousel keeps turning; Kite execs fly away to a cell therapy upstart teaming up with Lyell

Greg Covino

? If it seems like Covid-19 vaccine bridesmaid Novavax is shuttling staffers in and out, you’re not alone. This week, Greg Covino announced he’s leaving the biotech after holding the CFO job for a blink-and-you-miss-it tenure. An advisory role within the company awaits for Covino, who came to Novavax just five months ago from Bristol Myers Squibb, while CCO and CBO John Trizzini juggles even more executive responsibility by taking on the interim CFO title.

Elsewhere, Novavax has promoted Gale Smith to SVP, discovery and preclinical research and chief scientist, while Troy Morgan steps in as chief compliance officer. Novavax’s scientific platform hinges on the insect-cell technology developed by Smith, who has been with the biotech since 2004. Morgan has held compliance positions with Biogen, Bioverativ and, more recently, with EMD Serono as chief compliance officer.

And so it goes…

Click here to view original post