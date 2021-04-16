Salk’s Sreekanth Chalasani wins 2021 NPA Gallagher Mentor Award

LA JOLLA—Salk Associate Professor Sreekanth Chalasani has won the 2021 National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) Gallagher Mentor Award. The announcement was made at the 2021 NPA Annual Conference, which took place April 15 and 16. Chalasani was one of eight finalists for the prestigious award.

At Salk, he has made a host of discoveries around the brain, and developed a technique called sonogenetics, which manipulates neurons using ultrasound and has vast implications for therapeutics.

“We are extremely proud of Shrek and delighted he has been recognized for the positive influence he has made in the lives of so many young scientists,” says Salk President Rusty Gage. “This award is a fitting tribute, and the Salk Institute is fortunate to benefit from his contributions.”

According to the NPA, the award recognizes those who advocate for postdoctoral scholars; exhibit outstanding communication…

