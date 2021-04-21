Biocept Announces Full Commercial Launch of CNSide™ Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay to Address Unmet Needs for Patients with Metastatic Brain Cancer

April 21, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Biocept Announces Full Commercial Launch of CNSide™ Cerebrospinal Fluid Assay to Address Unmet Needs for Patients with Metastatic Brain Cancer

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #cancer–Biocept announces full launch of CNSide, its CSF assay designed to improve the management of metastatic cancers involving the central nervous system.
Click here to view original post