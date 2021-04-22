Biosplice Licenses Rights to Lorecivivint, a Novel Phase 3 Osteoarthritis Drug Candidate, to Samil for the Republic of Korea

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biosplice Therapeutics, Inc. (“Biosplice”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapeutics based on alternative pre-mRNA splicing for major diseases, and Samil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Samil”), a pharmaceutical company based in the Republic of Korea, announced the execution of a licensing agreement which grants Samil the right to develop and exclusively commercialize lorecivivint (SM04690) for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis (“OA”) in the Republic of Korea.

