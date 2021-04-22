Invitae sets up shop in North Carolina as part of plan to rapidly expand its genetic testing manufacturing

Yet another company has plans to expand its manufacturing operations to North Carolina. Invitae Corporation announced the opening of a new lab and production facility in Wake County, nestled in the well-known hub near Raleigh-Durham and Research Triangle Park.

The facility is set to be 250,000 square feet and will employ more than 350 people, the release said. Once it’s fully operational, the facility will expand testing capacity that’s currently housed at the company’s San Francisco site and contain between 75-80% of all of the capabilities the San Francisco plant has.

“We have a large number of customers on the eastern half of the United States, and of course, being responsive to them in terms of time and cost, it was really important for us to find a location that satisfied us,” COO Ken Knight said. “The research triangle area … was one of our top contenders, and the more…

Click here to view original post