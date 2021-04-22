Each quarter, students at Sixth College gather to collectively scream a few minutes before midnight the day before finals week begins. It’s a time to let out stress and reset in advance of exams, as well as indulge in a tasty donut treat.
Each quarter, students at Sixth College gather to collectively scream a few minutes before midnight the day before finals week begins. It’s a time to let out stress and reset in advance of exams, as well as indulge in a tasty donut treat.
Copyright © 2021 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes