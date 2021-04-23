European Commission Approves JEMPERLI (dostarlimab), the First Anti-PD-1 Therapy Approved for Recurrent or Advanced dMMR/MSI-H Endometrial Cancer in Europe

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab) for use in women with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer who have progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum containing regimen. The approval makes dostarlimab the first anti-PD-1 therapy available for endometrial cancer in Europe.
