FDA Approves JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for dMMR Endometrial Cancer

April 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on FDA Approves JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for dMMR Endometrial Cancer

SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AnaptysBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANAB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved GSK’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for JEMPERLI (dostarlimab-gxly) for the treatment of adult patients with mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) recurrent or advanced endometrial cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on or following prior treatment with a platinum-containing regimen.

