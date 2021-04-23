Joan and Irwin Jacobs Gift $14 Million to the School of Global Policy and Strategy

Joan K. and Irwin M. Jacobs have committed to provide a $14 million endowed gift to the University of California San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy. The gift will support its Center on Global Transformation (CGT).
