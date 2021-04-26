Genetic Changes in Head and Neck Cancer, Immunotherapy Resistance Identified

A multi-institutional team of researchers, led by UC San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center, has identified both the genetic abnormalities that drive pre-cancer cells into becoming an invasive type of head and neck cancer and patients who are least likely to respond to immunotherapy.
