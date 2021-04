DermTech to Collaborate on Longitudinal Study on Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today a collaboration with researchers from the Stanford University School of Medicine, led by principal investigator, Kavita Sarin, MD, PhD, on research titled, “A Study of Longitudinal Non-Invasive Cytokine Monitoring in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa.” This collaboration highlights DermTech’s commitment to using p

Click here to view original post