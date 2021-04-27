SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #LymeDisease–May 5 webinar to help physicians differentiate between Lyme disease and COVID-19 is the latest in an ongoing series sponsored by Quidel.
Teaching Doctors Nationwide How to Recognize and Differentiate Between Lyme Disease, COVID-19 and the Flu in Quidel-Hosted May 5 Webinar
