Boundless Bio raises $105M in effort to reimagine targeted cancer therapy

Boundless Bio CEO Zach Hornby was sitting in his La Jolla, CA office last fall, preparing for a board meeting when his computer pinged with an email. It was his CSO, Chris Hassig, emailing over tables and charts at the best possible time.

Their new type of cancer treatment was working. In mice, at least.

“This was a catalytic event,” Hornby told Endpoints News. The data “really said, ‘yes, we can do this.”

Hornby and his team delivered the results to the board and then started fundraising for the cash they would need to bring the new technology out of mice and into people. They emerged today with a $105 million Series B led by Nextech Invest and RA Capital Management and plans to be in the clinic by 2023.

Christian Hassig Boundless Bio

Boundless Bio is going after cancer cells that contain…

