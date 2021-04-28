Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Two Abstracts at ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting

April 28, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Two Abstracts at ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the presentation of two abstracts at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors

January 29, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Dr. Rosemary Mazanet to the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Rosemary Mazanet, M.D., Ph… […]

No Picture
News

Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Chase Leavitt as General Counsel

April 12, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Chase Leavitt as General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Chase Leavitt as General Counsel. Mr. Leavitt joins the Company with extensive experience providing strategic, transactional, financial, and operational… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Oncternal Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

November 5, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Oncternal Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today provided a business update and reported third quarter 2… […]