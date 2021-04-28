Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Two Abstracts at ASCO 2021 Virtual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced the appointment of Chase Leavitt as General Counsel. Mr. Leavitt joins the Company with extensive experience providing strategic, transactional, financial, and operational… Click here to view original post… […]