Gene Therapy in Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model Preserves Learning and Memory

May 4, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Gene Therapy in Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model Preserves Learning and Memory

Researchers at UC San Diego have used gene therapy to prevent learning and memory loss in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, a key step toward eventually testing the approach in humans with the neurodegenerative disease.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles