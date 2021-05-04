Gene Therapy in Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model Preserves Learning and Memory

Researchers at UC San Diego have used gene therapy to prevent learning and memory loss in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, a key step toward eventually testing the approach in humans with the neurodegenerative disease.
