Releviate Therapeutics Appoints Jennifer Maynard to Its Scientific Advisory Board
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Releviate™ Therapeutics, a bio-pharmaceutical company addressing the needs of patients suffering from neuropathic pain, today welcomes Jennifer Maynard to its scientific advisory board. Maynard, who holds a doctorate in chemical engineering, bears deep expertise in engineering and development of antibody therapeutics. As a member of the board, she will provide strategic guidance for Releviate Therapeutics’ scientific research and technology development. “Jennifer is