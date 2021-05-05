AXIM® Biotechnologies’ Manufacturing Partner Empowered Diagnostics Files for Approval for Use of Rapid COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibody Test in Whole Blood at Point-of-Care Locations in Canada and the EU

SAN DIEGO, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Company’s manufacturing partner Empowered Diagnostics has filed for emergency approval to use ImmunoPass™, the Company’s rapid test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies, to detect COVID-19 neutralizing antibodies in whole blood at point-of-care locations throughout Canada and the EU.
Related Articles
AXIM® Biotechnologies Files Emergency Use Authorization With the FDA for First–in-Class COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test for Neutralizing Antibodies
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today it has file… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Begins Clinical Trials on Its ImmunoPass Rapid Diagnostic Test With Vaccine Recipients
SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today the initiati… […]
AXIM® Biotechnologies Signs Exclusive Licensing, Manufacturing and Distribution Agreement for High Volume Production of the COVID-19 Rapid Neutralizing Antibody Test
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that the Com… […]