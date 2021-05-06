The Kavli Foundation champions scientific research through its Small Equipment Grant program that provides scientists with unconstrained opportunities to drive greater discovery. The funding will support Salk faculty and research professors working in neuroscience and related fields to purchase or build equipment needed to further their research, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000.

Individual awardees include Salk faculty John Reynolds, Kenta Asahina, Sreekanth Chalasani and Xin Jin. Collaborative awardees include Eiman Azim and Martyn Goulding; as well a group effort led by Dannielle Engle which includes Dmitry Lyumkis, Graham McVicker, Pallav Kosuri and Satchidananda Panda.

The post Salk scientists awarded $10,000 to $100,000 by Kavli Small Equipment Grant Program in 2021 appeared first on Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

Click here to view original post